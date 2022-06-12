AP Schools Reopening Dates Out

Ever since news surfaced that the Telangana government was planning to extend the summer vacation for school kids, parents in Andhra Pradesh seem to be searching about the school reopening dates in Andhra Pradesh. However, there is no reason to panic as there is absolutely no confusion with respect to the reopening of schools in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, Andhra Pradesh Education Department already declared an extended summer holiday for all the schools due to excessive heat in the state. As planned earlier, the schools in the state will reopen from July 4. An official statement on the AP schools reopening will be released by the education department by the end of this month.

Meanwhile in the neighbouring state of Telangana, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy had made it clear that there is no extension of holidays to the schools across the state. The schools will be reopened as per the schedule, the TS minister informed.

As there is a rise in COVID-19 daily cases across the state, the state functionary may rethink the decision of extending holidays to the schools in the interest of Children.

However, it is learnt that the top brass from the education department will hold a meeting on the holidays extension and reopening date on Sunday (today).

