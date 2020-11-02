AP Schools Reopen To 80% Attendance On First Day: Minister Adimulapu Suresh

TADEPALLI: After more than seven-month forced break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Andhra Pradesh were reopened across the State on Monday. Education Minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh expressed happiness that many students were coming back to schools and colleges enthusiastically after the break. Speaking to Sakshi TV, he said that almost 80 percent attendance was registered today. Speaking further, he said that the students were given the gift of education through the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme and all facilities were made available to them. The schools were also given a face-lift under the 'Nadu-Nedu' programme launched by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Education Minister explained that measures have been taken to create awareness about COVID-19 among parents and students and all standard safety measures have been taken in the educational institutions for preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Talking about the fees, he said that the private educational institutions were instructed to charge only 70 percent fees as the schools have not been functioning for almost five months. ''Since they have to pay teachers and staff salaries we have decided on a 70 percent fee charge, which is a reasonable amount,'' he explained. He also warned the management of the educational institutions to not charge more than the 70% and strict action would be taken if they receive any such complaints, he said. Sudden checks would also be conducted to inspect the facilities in the educational institutions, Minister Adimulapu Suresh said.

An application has also been created to see that all schools, reopening from November 2, adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the State.A task force has been created with the Collectors and other officials to monitor the situation and random tests would be conducted for the students on a regular basis.