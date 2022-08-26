AP Schools Closed On August 27

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government has declared August 27 (4th Saturday) as a holiday for all schools and educational institutions.

Education Commissioner K Suresh Kumar on Thursday issued a circular to this effect. On account of India’s 75th Independence Celebrations under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, schools and educational institutions were open on August 13.

As they worked on a holiday and the Education department as an alternative declared the fourth Saturday this month as a holiday.

The Azadi aKa Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated all over India in a grand manner and ended on August 22.

About 1.62 crore national flags were hoisted across Andhra Pradesh, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme under Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, from August 13 to August 15.

Also Read: AP Governor Attends Sakshi Media Group’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit’ Fest