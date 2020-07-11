GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to distribute a kit as part of ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ to every student in government school on the reopening day of the academic year 2020-21.

The government is introducing English Medium in government schools this academic year and also revamping facilities at all government schools under ‘Nadu-Nedu’ (Then and Now) Programme.

The YSRCP government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought in revolutionary changes in the education sector by introducing a series of welfare schemes which will help students from weaker sections realise their dreams.

In line with the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme, ‘Goru Mudda’ (Mid-day meal scheme with new menu), ‘Nadu-Nedu’ and introduction of English as the medium of education, the government will give the Vidya Kanuka kit to every student.

There are about 36, 10,000 students and on the reopening day of the schools, each of them will be given a kit worth ₹ 1,350 consisting of a school bag, text and notebooks, fabric for three pairs of uniform, a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks besides a belt. The amount towards the stitching charges for the uniforms would also be paid to the students.

Guntur District Education Officer RS Ganga Bhavani said in the district, the kit will be given to 3,44,787 students studying in 3,663 government schools on the reopening day of the school.