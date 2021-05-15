AP Scales Up Efforts To Get Medical Oxygen For COVID Patients

Amaravati: With Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy writing a letter to the Prime Minister seeking an increase in the allocation of medical oxygen and other measures taken by him, works related to the supply of required oxygen are being expedited. The government of India has allotted additional three ISO Containers and 110 MT of liquid oxygen from Jamnagar Reliance to the state.

Explaining the details, Senior IAS officer MT Krishna Babu, who is monitoring the supply and storage of Oxygen, has said two cryogenic containers each carrying 20 MT of liquid oxygen have started from the Durgapur Steel plant and the train will reach Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district by 4 PM on Saturday.

Also Read: TTD To Set Up 22 Covid Care Centres in AP

He said Government of India has allocated another 3 ISO containers which will be handed over at Durgapur tomorrow afternoon. Another train with 60 MT of liquid oxygen will start from Durgapur tomorrow evening and will reach Nellore within 24 hours.



These two trains will be running in opposite direction to ensure assured supply of 60 MT per day to Rayalaseema districts and Nellore.

He said that they would be getting one train carrying 6 ISO containers along with 110 MT of liquid oxygen from Jamnagar Reliance and added that the train has started and will reach AP tomorrow night at Concor Station Guntur.