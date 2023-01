Andhra Pradesh Education Department on Saturday released the revised schedule of Sankranthi holidays for the schools in the state.

The department has taken a decision to renotify the Sankranthi Holidays from January 12 to 18 after receiving many representations from the teachers and its organizations to the education minister Botsa Satyanarayana.

