AP Rythu Bharosa Kendras Nominated for UNO Award

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's brainchild Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) have won international recognition on being nominated for United Nations Organisation(UNO) Award.

Revealing this at a press conference here on Wednesday, Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy said, the RBK initiative was nominated by the Centre for Champion Award, the highest recognition given by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UNO acknowledging the outstanding contribution by governments to increase food security.

RBKs, which serve as a one-stop-shop for farmers, have been a game-changer in the agriculture sector, he said. RBK concept is one of the six initiatives that were nominated by Centre for the Award and the initiative has revolutionized the agriculture sector by facilitating farmers' needs from seed to sale.

The Minister said that RBKs have been a role model, serving at the village level in the past two years and the 10,778 outlets have been supplying quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides besides farm machinery and have become hubs of knowledge.

He said TDP leaders have no moral right to speak on farmer issues, as the agriculture sector was deeply neglected during TDP rule. Recalling the pending arrears of the previous government, he said that the Chief Minister had cleared all the dues, where Rs 23.4 crore was compensated to the family members of the deceased farmers who committed suicide, Rs 119.44 crore pending dues towards crop insurance for Rabi was cleared and about Rs. 784 crore was paid towards interest-free loans. He asserted that the current government is committed to the agriculture sector and farmers' welfare.

