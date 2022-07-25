AMARAVATI: The YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) system is exemplary in the country, particularly in guaranteeing Minimum Support Price to farmers and procuring agriculture and commercial crops directly from them. The RBK system which is the brainchild of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which is being successfully implemented in the state for the past two years is now gaining international recognition.

NITI Aayog members have also lauded the RBK system and many State governments are showing interest and studying the concept to implement it in their states. At the recently held Asia-Pacific Region Summit, the Center recommended the RBK system for other States. Not just within the country now other agrarian nations are showing interest in the RBK methodology.

On the recommendation of the Central government, the African nation of Ethiopia has sought the support of the AP state government to implement the RBK concept. The country is targeting an annual growth rate of 6.2 percent in the next ten years and with this target, in mind, they want to focus on skill enhancement among farmers, reduction of production costs and improving the quality of yields in terms of farming.

A national-level team headed by AP Agriculture Department Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah will be visiting Ethiopia. The team will include the Principal Secretary of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Family Welfare, two top officials from the World Bank from India, and the Vice Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. The team will tour the country for four days starting from the 25th of this month.

The team will examine the agricultural conditions, cultivation methods, problems of farmers, area of ​​land suitable for cultivation, crops grown, investment costs, production, productivity, and the manner in which the agricultural products are received by the farmers there. They will also conduct studies on how to support the Ethiopian farmers and help to reduce investment costs and increase cultivation in the region. They will also examine the manner in which the research is being carried out and how the output results are being implemented at the village level. The team along with the Ethiopian agricultural officials will conduct a study on the establishment of a system at the village level and the services to be made available along the lines of RBK. They will prepare a route map for technology integration of these RBKs to be implemented there.

For this, the World Bank team will provide details related to the estimated costs and provide financial assistance. The Center in collaboration with the AP Government will provide the necessary technology to Ethiopia and a memorandum of understanding will be signed between the State government, Ethiopia, and the World Bank in the month of August.

A delegation from the Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture will visit AP in the month of September to conduct a study review on the services provided to farmers by these RBKs. AP scientists and officials will train Ethiopian officials and the delegation of farmers about the farming systems being used in the State.

Also Read: Master Trainers in RBKs to Impart Knowledge to Farmers on Natural Farming

Also Read: