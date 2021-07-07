AP Rythu Bharosa Chaitanya Yatra for Farmers' Awareness in July

Reviewing Kharif preparedness in the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 62 percent of the population are dependent on agriculture and told the Collectors to focus on agricultural and related activities, as the government had set a target of cultivating 94.84 lakh acres in Kharif.

He said that the Agriculture Advisory Council meetings must be held on the first Friday of every month at the RBK level, the second Friday of each month at the zonal level and the third Friday of each month at the district level

The Chief Minister told the officials to conduct Rythu Bharosa Chaitanya Yatra from July 9-23, creating awareness among the farmers on agriculture related aspects like RBKs, CMAPP, e-cropping and many more.

The Chief Minister said that quality seeds should be provided to farmers through RBKs and directed the authorities to keep a check on black marketing and spurious seeds by conducting regular inspections. The Department of Agriculture has entered into MoUs with 38 companies for supplying quality seed to the farmers. He said that Collectors and SPs should sit together once in two weeks and discuss public issues. Similarly, the Chief Minister directed the officials to provide loans to tenant farmers and make sure there are representatives of the banks in the RBKs.