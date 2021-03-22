VIJAYAWADA: As per a new order issued by the Andhra Pradesh State health department, all rural primary health centres (PHC) will be operational 24x7 from now on.

As per reports published in Deccan Chronicle they will function in three shifts where it will operate from 9 am to 4 pm in the first shift ,from 2 pm to 9 pm in the second and doctors will be available on call from 9 pm to 9 am the next day. Each PHC will have two medical officers.

There are 1,145 PHCs in rural areas which function from 9 am to 4 pm and 500 of them are already working 24x7 as they are located in agency and highly inaccessible areas.

Staff nurses will work in three shifts from 8 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 8 pm and from 8 pm to 8 am.

State health director Dr T. Geetha Prasadini said that the move is aimed at reducing the burden on referral hospitals like community health centres and district hospitals.

As per reports the government is planning to expand the scope and reach of several schemes and projects in the healthcare infrastructure in the State. The government plans to launch YSR Village Clinics by April 2021 which will be developed at a cost of Rs 16,200 crore. This apart, the facilities at 7,458 Primary Health Sub-Centres, 1,145 PHCs, 52 Area Hospitals, and 169 CHCs will be improved under the Nadu-Nedu programme.