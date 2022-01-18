AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Mandal Parishad Development Officers' (MPDO) the long-pending issue of granting promotions to them will finally come true. The government on Monday issued orders to promote 149 MPDOs who are either on-duty or under deputation in the rural development department.

Several thousands of officers working in the Panchayat Raj Department in 12 different cadres are waiting for the government to grant promotions to them for the past 25 years.

Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Principal secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, said that out of a total of 149 posts, only MPDOs would be promoted by appointment, for 15 posts in 9 categories under the Employment Scheme and Watershed Scheme sections in the Commissioner's office of the Rural Development Department. Out of these are 134 posts in another 9 categories in the District Water Management Agency (DWMA) PD offices in the districts. Of those 149 posts, those currently on deputation and on-duty will continue in the post for a specified period of time and in the future, MPDOs will be given for promotion in the vacancies that arise in those posts.

As soon as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as Chief Minister, he focused on the issue of MPDOs promotions and arrive at a decision. In this context, the Panchayati Raj has already set up a Divisional Development Officers (DLDO) post system at the Revenue Division level in the Rural Development Department and the Government has already approved the replacement of 51 new DLDO posts by promotion to MPDOs. Now the newcomers will be promoted for another 149 posts. Rural Development Department officials said they were working on promoting more than 200 MPDOs at once.

