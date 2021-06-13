AP Govt Offers Rs 5 lakh To SCs Who Lost Sole Breadwinners To Covid

AMARAVATI: Economically weak families from the Scheduled Castes (SCs)who have lost the breadwinner or the sole earning member of the family to Covid-19 will now get financial assistance of Rs 5 Lakh from the government to ensure a sustainable income for the household to get through during these trying times. The assistance will include a subsidy of up to Rs 1 lakh, and the remaining Rs 4 lakh is to be paid to the beneficiaries in installments.

To this end, the government has taken special action to provide financial assistance to SC families. Subsidized loans will be sanctioned by the National Scheduled Finance Development Corporation (NSFDC). Orders relating to the terms and conditions of this financial aid have been sent to all the districts Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited (APSCCFCL) Vice Chairman, MD B. Navya. She spoke to all the district SC Corporation Executive Directors (EDs) on Saturday about the details related to the applications, selection of beneficiaries, etc.

Who are eligible to apply

Spouses of SC families whose husbands have died with Coronavirus can apply for this assistance.

Must be between 18 and 60 years of age.

Must have an income of less than Rs 3 lakh per annum.

Rice card, Aadhaar card, earning member's death certificate should be attached to the application and handed over at the Village and Ward secretariats by the 20th of this month.

These applications are sent to the Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO) in the respective districts. The MPDO officers will examine and scrutinise the applications and send them to the SC Corporation‌ ED offices in the respective districts.

District Collectors, SC Corporation ‌EDs will review the applications and send them to the state-level authorities for inspection.

After the inspections, the loans will be approved and sanctioned to the beneficiaries.

