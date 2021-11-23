AP Road Repairs at Jet Speed, Here's Why

Road maintenance works in Andhra Pradesh are going to take place at a faster pace. Bank of Baroda made an agreement with the State Roads Development Corporation (RDC) for a loan of Rs 2,000 crore. The officials of RDC have made an agreement with the Bank of Baroda. RDC will expedite the road maintenance works. The tender process has started for the laying of 1,147 roads (8,268 km).

In the first phase, tenders were finalized to a tune of Rs. 604 crore. Recently, tenders were invited for the construction of 819 roads at a cost of Rs 1,601 crore in the second phase. The Bank of Baroda sanctioned Rs. 2,000 crore loan and RDC is going to deposit the total amount in a new account. The contractors who have completed the road maintenance works will get the money deposited into their bank accounts directly. As a result, the works in the first phase are going to be expedited and more contractors are expected to participate in the second phase of the tender process. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials of R&B to complete the works by May 2022.

