AP Road Accident: 2 Dead After Bike Rams Into RTC Bus In Kadapa

KADAPA: 2 people died in a tragic accident that happened in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.

A father and a son lost their lives after their bike crashed into an RTC bus. The accident took place near Maidukuru of Kadapa district. According to the police report, a family of four including a couple and their two sons were travelling from Badvelu to Maidukuru, when their bike collided with the bus.

In the accident, father Rami Reddy and son Umesh died, while the other son and mother Suguna sustained severe injuries. Both the survivors were immediately rushed to the Kadapa Government Hospital. They are currently undergoing treatment, but their condition is said to be serious.

The accident allegedly happened when the father Rami Reddy driving the bike, tried to overtake a lorry. While doing so, he did not notice the RTC bus that was travelling in a similar direction. The bike ended up crashing into the bus, which killed two people on spot.

Police rushed to the scene and are currently investigating the case.

Last week another such road accident took place in Kadapa district. Three women lost their lives after the autorickshaw they were travelling in, collided into a bus at Muddanur mandal. Bus accidents have always been common in India and they always lead to tragic losses as the large vehicle crashing into a smaller one, leaves dim chances of survival.