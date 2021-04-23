AP Residents Can Check Their COVID Test Results Here

The Andhra Pradesh government is taking maximum measures to control the spread of coronavirus. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to ensure that the coronavirus tests are available at all government hospitals. He instructed the authorities to be vigilant and act on a timely basis. He also said that people should be aware of how the virus is spreading faster in the second wave.

Now, those who have given their samples for testing can see their results in the link given here - http://dashboard.covid19.ap.gov.in/ims/knowSampleStatus/ . One should submit an Aadhaar number or phone number to view their results. The government officials said that this website is going to help the people.

The AP government asked the citizens not to worry as they are ready to handle the situation effectively. The government stressed the point that following COVID Appropriate Behaviour was the only way to contain the spread of coronavirus.