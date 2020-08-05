AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh conducted COVID-19 testing on 64,147 samples in the last 24 hours, between Monday morning 9 AM and Tuesday morning 9 AM. With this, a record total of 21,75,070 samples have been tested in the state till date. In a first in the country, AP is conducting tests on 40,732 people per million population.



Of the total 64,147 samples tested till Tuesday, 9,747 diagnosed as positive for COVID-19. With this, the total coronavirus cases in the state so far rose to 1,76,333. The death toll due to the virus went up to 1,604 with 67 more fatalities reported on Tuesday, August 4.

Out of these 67 deaths, Guntur reported the highest with 12 fatalities, followed by Krishna with nine, Kurnool with eight deaths While Chittoor and East Godavari reported seven deaths each.

Besides these, seven deaths were reported from Nellore district and six deaths each from Anantapur and Srikakulam district followed by Visakhapatnam with two deaths and Prakasam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts where one death each was reported.

According to the state's health bulletin on Tuesday, in the last 24 hours, 6,953 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 95,625. Currently, there are 79,104 active cases of coronavirus in the state.



Meanwhile, the neighbouring Telangana state conducted testing on 13,787 samples till Tuesday, out of which 1,286 tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 68,946 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 563 with 12 fatalities reported on Tuesday, August 4.