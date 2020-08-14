AMARAVATI: The COVID-19 tally shot up to 2,73,085 in Andhra Pradesh on Friday (August 14) as 8,943 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The state also registered 97 more coronavirus deaths, taking the overall toll to 2,475, according to the health bulletin update at 10 am today.

Also, 9,779 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours after they recovered from the viral infection, making it a cumulative of 1,77,808 recoveries so far.

The state now has 89,907 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin added.

A total of 27,58,485 sample tests have been conducted in the state so far.

The COVID-19 case rise in East Godavari district continued at an alarming rate as another 1,146 were added in the last 24 hours, pushing its gross to 38,292. Chittoor recorded 987 cases in the last 24 hours and Kurnool registered 956 COVID-19 cases.

India on Friday reported 64,553 new cases in 24 hours, taking its tally to 24,61,190. The toll rose by 1,007 to 48,040, according to the union health ministry's update at 8 am.