AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh conducted 52,834 COVID-19 tests including 19,155 rapid antigen tests in the last 24 hours ending at 9 AM on Sunday. Out of which, 8,555 samples turned out to be positive for the dreaded virus. This brings the total COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,55,869.

As many as 60 persons succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll in the state to 1,474.

As on date, there are 74,404 active cases in the state, according to the state government media bulletin.

As per the bulletin, 6,272 persons have been cured of the virus and were discharged from various hospitals. This takes the total of discharged persons in the state to 79,991.

Only one district reported fresh cases in four-digit figures, while the remaining 12 districts reported three-digit cases.

Visakhapatnam topped the list with 1,227 new cases followed by Kurnool with 996 cases and East Godavari with 930 cases. Krishna district reported the lowest with 379 cases in the past 24 hours.