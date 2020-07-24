AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 8,147 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 77,963 on Friday, July 24. As many as 49 fatalities related to COVID-19 were registered in the state in the last 24 hours. This takes the death toll 933 across the state.

According to the state's health bulletin on Friday, in the last 24 hours, a total of 48,114 samples were tested. Out of this, 8,147 tested positive for the virus in the state. A total of 15,41,993 samples have been tested so far in the state, the government bulletin said.

East Godavari threw up maximum cases among these with 1,029 in the last 24 hours, followed by Anantapur with 984 cases and Kurnool with 914 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2,380 people were cured of the dreaded virus and discharged. With this, the total discharged persons post their recovery from the virus rose to 37,198.