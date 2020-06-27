AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases climbed up to 10,093 as 740 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday. The cases add 51 AP returnees from other states and five foreign deportees which brings the day's tally to 796 and total cases to 12,285.

A total of 10,093 people from Andhra Pradesh, 1,815 people who returned from other states, and 377 people who returned from other countries tested positive for coronavirus.

About 11 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state, four each in Krishna and Kurnool districts and one each in East Godavari, West Godavari, and Vizianagaram. With this, the death toll rose to 157 in the state.



In the last 24 hours, 24,458 samples were tested, out of which 796 samples tested SARS-nCoV positive.

A total of 263 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from state-run hospitals in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,480 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from the state-run hospitals till date.

There are currently 6,648 active coronavirus cases.

AP has conducted tests on 8,16,082 samples till date, which is the first state in the country to conduct COVID-19 tests on such a massive scale.

