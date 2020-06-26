AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases climbed up to 11,489 as 570 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Friday, June 26. Along with the 570 cases reported in the state, 34 people AP returnees from other states, and one person who returned from abroad also tested positive for COVID-19 today.

Ten COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state, four each in Krishna and Kurnool districts and one each in Guntur and Visakhapatnam.With this, total death toll rose 146 on Friday.



In the last 24 hours, the state government has conducted testing on 22,305 samples, out of which 570 samples tested positive. A total of 191 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from state-run hospitals in the past 24 hours.

So far, 7,91,624 samples have been tested. From Andhra Pradesh 9,353 people, 1,764 people who returned from other states to AP and 372 returned from other countries tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 5,196 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from the state-run hospitals till date, and there are currently 6,147 active coronavirus cases in the state.

AP has conducted tests on 7,91,624 samples till date, which is the first state in the country to conduct COVID-19 tests on such a massive scale.

On the other hand, India reported 17,296 positive COVID-19 cases and 407 deaths in the past 24 hours on Wednesday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed up to 4,90,401 and currently there are 1,89,463 active cases in the country.

A total of 2,85,636 people were cured and discharge from coronavirus in the country till date. COVID-19 deaths rose to 15,301 on Friday