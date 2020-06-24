AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government which is taking all the anti-COVID-19 measures to contain the spread of the virus has once again created a new record by ranking number one state in the country in terms of conducting coronavirus tests. In the past 24 hours, the AP government has conducted testing on 36,047 people, out of which 448 tested positive for the virus. Besides this, 37 people who returned to AP from other states also tested positive whereas 12 persons with overseas travel history were also found to be positive for COVID-19.

According to the health bulletin released by state medical department, Andhra Pradesh reported 10 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the number of virus-related fatalities to 129 in the state.

So far, 7,50,234 people were screened for coronavirus in the state. There are currently 5,423 active COVID-19 patients in the state who are undergoing treatment in government hospitals.

A total of 4,779 people were completely cured and discharged from various hospitals till date.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is steadily growing by each passing day, and AP has a recovery rate of 46.26%

On an average, AP is conducting tests on 14,049 people per 10 lakh population. Moreover, AP has the ratio of the positive cases of 1.38 per cent while the country has a positive rate of 6.20 per cent.

On the other hand, India witnessed the highest single-day spike by reporting 15,968 positive COVID-19 cases and 465 deaths in the past 24 hours on Wednesday. With this 15,968 cases reported today, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed up to 2,58,685 and currently there are 1,83,022 active cases in the country.