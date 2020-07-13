AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,919 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 28,255 as on Monday. As many as 37 deaths related to the dreaded virus were also registered in the state in the last 24 hours.

According to the state's health bulletin, in the last 24 hours, 13 cases pertaining to returnees from other states and three cases of foreign returnees to AP were reported.

A total of 19,247 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am on Monday. Out of this, 1,919 tested positive for the virus in the state. A total of 11,73,096 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

East Godavari district recorded the highest with 313 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kurnool with 249 cases and Srikakulam with 204 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,030 people were discharged and with this, the total number of people who recovered from COVID-19 rose to 16,464.

With the 37 fresh deaths, the toll soared to 365 in the state. There are 14,274 active cases in the state.

India registered 28,701 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 8.78 lakh COVID-19 cases.



About 5.5 lakh patients have recovered so far and 23,174 deaths have been registered. In the last 24 hours, 500 deaths from various parts of the country were reported.