AP Reports 1,901 New COVID-19 Cases

A total of 1,901 new coronavirus have been registered in Andhra Pradesh on Monday and now the state's tally reached 8.08 lakh. The state saw 3,972 recoveries and it is more than the number of infections. The government of Andhra Pradesh is working hard to contain the spread of coronavirus. In the past 24 hours, a total of 51,544 samples have been tested for Coronavirus. The highest number of coronavirus infections have been found in West Godavari and it is followed by East Godavari (313), Guntur (295), Chittoor (289) and Prakasam (104).

Nellore reported 98 cases and then it is followed by Kadapa and Visakhapatnam (85 each), Krishna (74), Kurnool (63) Vizianagaram (59), Anantapur (21) and Srikakulam (18). Till date a total of 7.73 lakh patients have been recovered from the disease in Andhra Pradesh and the number of active cases stands at 28,770.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,46,429, with 36,470 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,19,502 with 488 new fatalities being recorded. A total of 72,01,070 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 percent. The number of active cases of coronavirus infection has remained below 7 lakh for five days in a row.