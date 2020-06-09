AP Reports 147 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 147 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,990. According to a health bulletin update, as many as 16 people were cured and have been discharged.

Two deaths were reported in the past 24 hours till 9 am from Krishna and Anantapur districts. With this, the death toll due to coronavirus in the state has risen to 77.

There are 1,510 active cases in the state. Andhra Pradesh has conducted a record number of 4,83,361 COVID-19 tests till date.

In the last 24 hours, the state government has conducted tests on 15,085 samples out of which 147 reported positive.

The cumulative positive coronavirus cases of foreign returnees stood at 132 while the total positive cases of people who came from other states stood at 907, as per the bulletin.

India has reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,66,598. Of them, 1,29,917 are active cases while 1,29,215 people have been cured of the dreaded disease and discharged from hospitals. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest data, 7,466 persons have died due to the coronavirus.

