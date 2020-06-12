AMARAVATI: The total COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed up to 4,402 after 141 new cases were reported on Friday. No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours and the death toll remains at 80. In a positive sign, AP's mortality rate today dropped down to 1.42 per cent from 1.47 per cent on Thursday.

On Friday, 59 coronavirus patients were declared as cured and discharged from hospitals. With this, a total of 2,599 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from hospitals till date. There are currently 1,723 active coronavirus cases in the state. AP recovery rate also increased to 54.87 from 54.67 per cent on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, the state government has conducted testing on 11,775 samples, out of which 141 tested positive.

COVID-19 infected cases related to people retuning to AP from other states rose to 1,035. The Andhra Pradesh government has created another record in terms of conducting COVID-19 tests. It ranks first in the country by testing over 5,16,457 samples till date.

AP government is carrying out COVID-19 tests on 9,557 samples per million population.

On Friday, India was ranked as the fourth worst-affected country, overtaking United kingdom in the process, in terms of recording the highest number of new COVID-19 positive cases.