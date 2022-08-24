Prakasam: AP Reduces Power Tariff By Rs. 2 Per Unit For Small Granite Companies

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his public meeting at Chimakurthy in Prakasam district, on Wednesday, said that a new slab system will be introduced for Granite Companies. The AP government released GO 58 on August 23. The AP CM stated that the government had reduced the power tariff by Rs. 2 per unit for small granite companies.

Before addressing the public, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the statues of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and former Darsi MLA late Buchepalli Subba Reddy, at Chimakurthy in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

In the meeting, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled that the first file YSR signed after taking oath as the chief minister was to make power supply free for farmers. YS Jagan also touched upon Aarogya Sri, Fee Reimbursement and Jala Yagnam, etc., He reiterated that he would walk in the footsteps of YSR and would strive for the welfare of the people all the time.

The AP CM also said that YSRCP government will always be synonymous with people's welfare. He said that more than 95% of poll promises had been fulfilled.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled that he had promised to help the stone cutting and polishing units during his padayatra. He further stated that he had kept his promise of helping small granite companies and is bringing back the slab system in the state. He said that GO 58 was stopped in 2016 under the reign of Chandrababu Naidu.

He said that units processing 22 cubic metres raw granite in Prakasam will be given Rs. 27,000 and multi blade will be given Rs. 54,000. Coming to Rayalaseema and Srikakulam, single blade granite will be given Rs. 27,000 and multi blade will be given Rs. 44,000. He said that although the state exchequer will bear a loss of Rs 135 crores after implementing the slab system, the government was still implementing it considering the welfare of the people.

He said that the YSRCP government would reduce the power rates by Rs. 2 for High Tension (HT) which is charged at Rs. 6 and Low Tension (LT) which is charged at Rs. 6.70. Doing so would create a loss of Rs. 210 crore to the government's exchequer.

YS Jagan expressed hope that the workers of granite company would be benefitted from the aforementioned schemes.