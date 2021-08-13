AP Reddy Corporation Chairperson Takes Charge

AMARAVATI: Chintalacheruvu Satyanarayana Reddy has been sworn in as the new Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Reddy Corporation. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Ministers, MLAs, and MLCs participated in the swearing-in ceremony held at CSR Gardens in Tadepalli on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that justice would be done to the poor and middle-class Reddy community members through the Corporation.

Profile

C Satyanarayana Reddy hails from Sitaramapuram village, Hanumanthunipadu (HM Padu) mandal in Kanigiri Constituency of Prakasam District. Satyanarayana Reddy is a Mechanical Engineering graduate and is an industrialist. He established Sri Venkateswara Aerospace Company Limited in 1998 which is based in Hyderabad. Sri Venkateswara Aerospace Company is a leading manufacturer of aerospace machinery and spare parts. He has been closely associated with the YSR Congress Party since 2014 and is a staunch loyalist of late leader Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He was also involved in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's padayatra and specifically helped in the Praja Sankalpa Yatra in the Kanigiri constituency.

It may be recollected that last month AP Ministers Mekathoti Sucharita and Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna announced the names of chairpersons and directors for 135 corporations. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave priority to social justice while filling nominated posts where 56 percent of posts were allocated to SC, ST, BC, and Minorities. Out of 135 posts, 68 were women and 67 were men. The three new corporations that have been established under AP Societies Registration Act, 2001 are Andhra Pradesh Reddy, Kamma, and Kshatriya Welfare and Development Corporation.

