AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures being implemented by state medical officials. He said that even in the absence of modern corporate hospitals like the other states, the death rate is under control and is only 1.06 per cent.

The CM held a Spandana review meeting with district collectors over the current situation in the state due to coronavirus through video conference from his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, July 28.

The CM said that every officer in the state from the lowest to the highest level is working with utmost dedication to provide relief to COVID-19 infected persons. The state government had made no mistakes in calculating the cases and always provided accurate data on COVID-19 infections in the state to the public. YS Jagan said that AP has undertaken COVID-19 testing on a massive scale and is conducting 31,000 tests per million, while India is conducting 50,000 tests per day.

Speaking with the collectors, the CM said despite an increased number of COVID-19 being reported (more than 6,000 cases per day) across the state, AP has never stepped back in conducting the tests to showcase less number of cases like other states.

"In turn we increased the number of tests with an aim to contain the spread of COVID-19," said YS Jagan.

He said that AP is conducting 90 per cent of COVID-19 tests in containment clusters. "AP is moving forward with the goal of providing medical care to COVID-19 infected," said CM. "If over one lakh positive cases are registered in the state, then half of them have to be cured," he added.

The CM asked people not to treat COVID-19 infected as untouchables, the government is taking all measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 from dead bodies of infected persons to others. He said that there will be no virus in the dead bodies of the COVID-19 after a few hours and the family members or relatives can perform their last rites.

Moved by the series of disrespectful farewells offered to COVID-19 deceased in the state, YS Jagan announced Rs 15,000 for performing the last rites of COVID-19 deceased.

The government will perform the last rites of the deceased if nobody comes forward to perform the last rites of the deceased COVID-19 patients, he said.