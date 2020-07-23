AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 7,998 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 69,816 on Thursday, July 23.

According to the state's health bulletin on Thursday, in the last 24 hours, 2,461 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and 434 cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total tally stood at 72,711.

A total of 58,052 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am, and out of that 7,998 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 14,93,879 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

Three districts have reported over 1,000 cases with the highest cases being reported from East Godavari district with 1391 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Guntur with 1,184 cases and Anantapur with 1,061 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 5,428 people were discharged and the tally stood at 34,818.

A total of 61 people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 884.

There are 34,114 active cases in the state.

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 12-lakh mark on Thursday, July 23. The country crossed the 12-lakh mark, just three days after it went past the 11-lakh milestone. The coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 12,38,635.

The death toll has mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data update at 8 am.