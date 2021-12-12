AP Records First Omicron Case

The first case of the Omicron variant was registered in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The news was confirmed by the State health department where the person from Vizianagaram tested positive for the COVID variant.

As per reports, the man (34) who traveled from Ireland to Mumbai was tested in Mumbai and the RT-PCR reports were COVID negative. The passenger left Mumbai for his hometown in Vizianagaram on the 27th of last month where he was tested again and results showed that he was COVID positive. His samples were immediately sent for genome sequencing to the CCMB labs in Hyderabad. After the results came in on Sunday stated that he had tested positive for the variant.

So far, a total of fifteen passengers from abroad have been found to be Covid-19 positive in AP. All fifteen samples have been sent for genome sequencing. The reports for ten cases have come back; of the ten, only one was infected with the Omicron variant.

Local health authorities went on alert and have placed the victim in isolation and are treating him. The health depart officials have requested the public not to panic and ensure that COVID protocols of wearing masks and physical distance must be maintained.

The second case has also been reported from the Temple town Tirupati, where a man who had come back from UK had tested positive for COVID and the genome sequencing test had come positive for the variant.

With this case, the total number of Omicron cases in the country has gone up to 35 cases.

