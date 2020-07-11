AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,775 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 24,422 on Saturday.

According to the state's health bulletin on Saturday, in the last 24 hours, 34 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and four cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total fresh cases stood at 1,813 and the total tally stood at 27,235.

A total of 20,590 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am, and out of that 1,775 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 11,36,225 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

The highest cases were reported from Anantapur district with 311 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Chittoor with 300 cases and Kurnool with 229 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,168 people were discharged and the tally stood at 14,393.

Seventeen people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 309.

There are 12,533 active cases in the state.

In India, there are 2,83,407 active cases of COVID-19 while the toll went up to 22,123. More than 5.15 lakh people have recovered. A total of 1,13,07,002 samples have been tested so far in the country.