AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,576 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 22,647 on Friday.

According to the state's health bulletin on Friday morning, in the last 24 hours, 32 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP. With this, the state's total fresh cases stood at 1,608 and the total tally stood at 25,422.

A total of 20,892 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am, and out of that 1,576 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 11,15,635 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

The highest cases were reported from Chittoor district with 208 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Anantapur with 228 cases and East Godavari with 169 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 981 people were discharged and the tally stood at 13,194.

Fifteen people have died due to the virus, and the toll reached 292.

There are 11,936 active cases in the state.

India’s coronavirus tally rose to 7,93,802, with 26,506 new cases in 24 hours on Friday morning. This is the highest single-day surge in fresh infections. The toll went up to 21,604. More than 4.95 lakh people have recovered.