AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has moved closer to the four-lakh mark in coronavirus cases after adding 10,621 afresh in 24 hours on Thursday (August 27). The state's COVID-19 tally now stood at 3,93,090.

The state registered 92 related fatalities in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday as the toll rose to 3,633.

A total of 8,528 more patients had recovered from the infection, as the total recoveries stood at 2.95 lakh.

There are 94,209 active cases

After 34.79 lakh sample tests, the COVID-19 positivity rate went further up to 11.30 per cent.

Prakasam district joined East Godavari in adding more than 1,000 fresh cases. Chittoor, Guntur and SPS Nellore added over 900 cases each and West Godavari, Srikakulam, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and Kurnool reported over 800 each.

Kurnool reported 13 fresh casualties, SPS Nellore 11, East Godavari 10 and Chittoor nine in 24 hours. Kadapa and West Godavari reported seven more deaths each, Anantapuramu, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam six each, Guntur five, Krishna, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram four each, the bulletin said.