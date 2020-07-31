AMARAVATI: For the third consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases. A total of 10,376 cases were registered on Friday. This is the highest single-day tally since lockdown was imposed in the state.

About 68 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the state on Friday. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths across the state to 1,349.

In the state, 61,699 samples tested in a span of 24 hours. The state now has a total of 1,38,038 cases.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, three districts in the state reported more than 1,000 cases in the span of 24 hours. Anantapur recorded the most number of cases with 1,387 persons testing positive followed by 1,215 cases in East Godavari and 1,124 cases in Kurnool district.

A total of 4,618 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

There are 69,252 active cases in the state.

On the other hand, India's COVID-19 cases crossed the 16,00,000-mark, with 55,079 new cases reported on Friday, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 16,38,871.