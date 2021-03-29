AP To Receive Rs 322 Crore CRIF Funds For Road, Infrastructure Development

The Central Government has allocated Rs 332 crore from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for road infrastructure for the financial year 2020-21 to the State of Andhra Pradesh.

NEW DELHI: The CRIF is earmarked for various infrastructure sectors such as Transport (Road and Bridges, Ports, Shipyards, Inland Waterways, Airports, Railways, Urban Public Transport), Energy, Water and Sanitation, Communication, Social and Commercial Infrastructure, etc., as per the provisions of CRIF Act, 2000 amended by the Finance Act, 2019.

All the states together have been provided Rs 6,430 crore from the CRIF fund during the current financial year and from this, Rs 332 crore was allocated to the State of AP.

According to the Union Road, Transport and Highways Ministry Secretary Under Secretary SK Makkar had written to the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts about the allocation of funds to the other states.

Of the funds allocated in 2019-20, Rs 4,335 crore was not spent and this amount will be re-allocated to the respective states.

While 322 crore has been allotted to AP for the year 2020-21, the remaining funds out of the previous year's allocation are Rs 10 crore. These funds can be used for the building of roads in the state.

