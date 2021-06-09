The Centre has released the 3rd monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs. 9,871 crore for the current Financial Year (FY)to the state of Andhra Pradesh along with 16 other State as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

The State of Andhra Pradesh received Rs 1,438 Crore June Instalment and has received a total of Rs 4314.24 Crore for the first three months (April-June) of FY 2021-22.

The States recommended for Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant apart from Andhra Pradesh are Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 1,18,452 crore to 17 States in the financial year 2021-22. The grant is released to the States in 12 monthly instalments. The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State. The Commission also took assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22 into account.

With the release of the third instalment, a total amount of Rs. 29,613 crore has been released in the first three months of the current financial year as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states. The Centre provides the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission in monthly instalments to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post devolution.

✅ Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 9, 871 crore released to 17 States ✅ Total Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 29, 613 crore released to States in last 3 months Read more ➡️ https://t.co/3Laa7s0t5L pic.twitter.com/KZB1gRknYv — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 9, 2021

