India has slipped three spots from last year's 117 to rank 120 on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted as a part of the 2030 agenda by the United Nations member states in 2015, a new report said. India's overall Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) score was 66 out of 100.

According to the Centre for Science and Environment's State of India's Environment Report, 2022, released by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday, India's rank dropped primarily because of major challenges in 11 SDGs including zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, gender equality and sustainable cities and communities. India also performed poorly in dealing with quality education and life on land aspects, the report stated.

Released Down To Earth's State of India's Environment report brought out by the Centre for Science and Environment on the developments in the environment and related sectors along with @CSEINDIA Director @sunitanar ji. pic.twitter.com/mhsh65Bx7h — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) March 1, 2022

On the state-wise preparedness, the report said Jharkhand and Bihar are the least prepared to meet the SDGs by the target year 2030. Kerala ranked first, followed by Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh in the second position.

The third position was shared by Andhra Pradesh Goa, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand.

Among the Union Territories, Chandigarh was ranked first, followed by Delhi, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry in the second place and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the third, the report said.

