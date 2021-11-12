AP Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed In These Districts

The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts on Thursday evening. Under the influence of this weather system, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema till Saturday morning. Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, and Chittoor districts witnessed heavy rainfalls. Heavy to very heavy rainfall in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Kurnool, and Anantapur districts. Heavy rainfall is likely at a few places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts till Saturday.

Due to heavy rainfall, schools in Nellore and Chittoor have been closed. On Thursday also, schools have been shut in these two districts. The schools will also remain closed on Saturday because it is the second Saturday. The schools will open on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also ordered the officials to take necessary measures so as to deal with the ongoing situation. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State DRF (SDRF) have been deployed in Nellore and Chittoor districts to take up rescue and relief operations.

Many low-lying areas in Tirupati were waterlogged due to continuous rains. The officials requested the people to stay indoors and not venture out of their homes unless it is very important. Many trees on Tirumala Hills were uprooted leading to the closure of the road that leads to Papavinasanam and Srivari Paadalu.

