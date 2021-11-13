AP Rains Nellore Helpline Number, Chittoor Control Room number

Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the Rayalseema region in Andhra Pradesh. As per IMD reports, the incessant rains are a result of the strong winds caused by a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

The Andhra Pradesh government has been closely monitoring the districts Nellore and Chittoor, which have been the worst hit.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held an emergency meeting yesterday to assess the preparedness of the state and also asked the disaster and rescue team to be on high alert.

The state is said to have deployed NDRF and SDRF teams in the region. The helpline number for Nellore is 1077 and control room numbers for Chittoor are 08572 242753 and 242777

According to weathermen, Vizag is expected to witness continuous spells of heavy downpour extending up to Srikakulam.

Here's a look at how much rainfall received in various regions across Andhra Pradesh