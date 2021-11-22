AP Rains: Helpline Number for Citizens

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to be liberal and humane towards flood victims and ensure 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of dal,1 kg of cooking oil, 1 kg of onion, 1 kg of potato and Rs2,000 are provided to each affected family.

During the video conference held at Secretariat here on Monday, the Chief Minister said village and ward should be considered as a unit and services of volunteers should be availed to extend support to each family. He said every flooded house should receive the compensation and added that better facilities should be provided for those in relief camps. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to give wide publicity to ‘104’ helpline number asking people to inform about any problem related to floods to that number and said officials should take those calls and respond immediately. He said to appoint a special officer to monitor calls of ‘104’ helpline number. He said to focus on sanitation, maintenance of medical camps, restoration of roads. He directed the officials of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration Departments to finalize the tenders for permanent restoration works in next four weeks.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to provide a compensation of Rs 95,100 and sanction a new house to those who lost their homes and Rs 5200 to those whose houses are partially damaged due to floods. He said 90 percent compensation has already been paid to the families of those who lost their lives and instructed the officials to take measures to provide compensation to remaining families. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and one government job to the families of constable in Nellore, a village secretariat employee and an RTC conductor, who lost their lives while helping others during the floods. He instructed the officials to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of diseases due to dead cattle carcasses and said to focus on health of livestock and take other measures including vaccination to them.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to start crop enumeration and also to supply seeds at 80 percent subsidy and focus on ponds, other reservoir and embankments. He said a low pressure has re-emerged in the Bay of Bengal and is said to be heading south of Tamil Nadu and instructed the officials to be on high alert and be prepared to face any situation. He said the state government has sanctioned an additional Rs 10 crore each to Kurnool, Chittoor, Anantapur and YSR districts totaling to Rs 40 crore for relief measures.

The Chief Minister said there should be no delay in power restoration and directed the officials to use adequate staff and take all necessary measures and relocate substations and power supply systems to non-flood prone areas. He said orders have also been issued to provide fodder to the cattle and compensation to the farmers for the death of livestock. He said measures should be taken on permanent basis to plug the leakages in lakes and instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for construction of Annamayya and Pincha projects.

Loss

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu told the Assembly that the death toll due to floods is 34 and another 10 people are missing. He said Rs 5 lakh compensation is being provided to the families of the people who lost lives due to heavy rains and floods. He said a financial assistance of Rs30, 000 will be provided to the farmers in case of the death of livestock and Rs Rs3, 000 in case of sheep and goat. The Minister said eight NDRF and eight SDRF teams along with two helicopters were used for rescue operations in 19 places. He said there are 294 relief camps in flood affected areas and 57,969 people were evacuated and kept in relief camps.

He said crops were damaged in eight lakh hectares as per preliminary investigations and added that crop enumeration will be done once floods recede.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Water Resources Special Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Finance Principal Secretary SS Rawat, Roads and Buildings Principal Secretary M T Krishnababu and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal were present at the review meeting.