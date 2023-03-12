AP Rain Forecast: Rainfall Likely

Andhra Pradesh to witness rains in the coming days. The Indian Meteorological Department stated that rains are likely to hit the State from March 16th to 20th. The trough formed by westerly winds 5.8 km to 7.6 km are passing from Bihar to South Karnataka through Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, and North Karnataka. On the 16th of this month, another trough is going to form over East India and another surface over the southern states. The direction of the winds will change in this effect. The winds are blowing over the state from east to southeast directions. In four days, these winds are likely to change direction and pass from the south. As a result, light to moderate rains will occur in all parts of the state from March 16th to 20th.

Currently, the temperature in many places in the state is recording 2-4 degrees below normal. The IMD noted that these temperatures will be continued for the next five to six days.