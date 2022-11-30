AMARAVATI: Distribution of permanent title deeds, spicing up of industrial promotion besides calendar DBT programmes, the month has seen a prudent balance of welfare and development by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who completed 3.5 years in office this month end.

The month began with the Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day celebrations and honouring 30 eminent personalities and institutions in their chosen fields and ended with the Chief Minister distributing Jagananna Vidya Devena reaffirming the Government’s commitment to the uplifting of the education sector.

Brushing aside the century-old mapping of land, the State has initiated total land resurvey and clear title deeds to dust away the litigations which form about 90 percent of civil disputes, and would complete the process in five phases by December 2023. The project was launched by the Chief Minister at Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district and 2,000 villages were covered in the first phase of the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha Scheme where title deeds were given.

Apart from launching the distribution of title deeds to beneficiaries, the Chief Minister inaugurated several projects and dedicated them to the service of the people, and laid foundation stones for some developmental works. The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the Rs 270 crore biofuel unit, Asago Ethanol Production Plant, at Gummalla Doddi village in Jaggampeta constituency of East Godavari district.

He inaugurated the Rs 200 crore ultra-modern and internationally benchmarked Global Spices Processing Unit established by the ITC at Vankayalapadu Village in Palnadu district. The plant would employ 1500 persons and provide processing facilities of cleaning, grading, grinding, steam sterilisation, destemming, and packing of 15 varieties of spices including chillies benefitting over 14,000 farmers.

The Chief Minister shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who launched various developmental works worth Rs. 10,700 crore in Visakhapatnam. He told the Prime Minister about the deep wounds inflicted on the State during bifurcation and sought soothing measures.

During the month Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in World Fisheries Day Celebrations at Narsapuram and in a slew of developmental activities worth Rs 3,300 crores. He laid the foundation stones for the establishment of a fishing harbour near Biyyapu Tippa with an estimated cost of Rs 429.43 crore and for Aquaculture University with a cost of Rs 332 crore.

He also distributed the second installment of compensation of Rs 107.90 crore to 23,458 beneficiaries from Mummidivaram who lost their livelihood due to the activities of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). With regard to the welfare programmes, the Chief Minister virtually transferred Rs 200 crore to 8, 68,409 farmers under the input subsidy and YSR Sunna Interest scheme.

The Chief Minister paid homage to MLC Challa Bhageerath Reddy and film star G Krishna, who passed away during the month.

The month had also seen the Chief Minister interacting with party cadres from Mandapeta and North Visakhapatnam assembly constituencies and pursued with the goal of ‘Why not 175’.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.694 crore as fee reimbursement for the July-September 2022 quarter under the Jagananna Deevena Scheme benefiting 11.02 lakh students at an event held in Madanapally on November 30.

