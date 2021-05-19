AP Providing Best Medical Infrastructure And Facilities Despite Lack Of Tier I Cities In State

In the wake of the second wave intensifying in the state of Andhra Pradesh, CT scan and MRI becoming almost mandatory to gauge the impact of Covid-19 on one's physical health according to most experts.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in an attempt to ramp up the medical infrastructure in the state virtually inaugurated CT scan and MRI facilities at four teaching hospital in the state.

Elaborating on the steps taken by the government to ramp up infrastructure in the state, while ensuring that the quality is maintained, the CM said, ' Before this, only 7 out of the 11 teaching hospitals provided CT scan and MRI services. With the induction of these services in the rest of the 4, all 11 teaching hospitals can now provide these services which have now become very essential in the fight against Covid-19.We are also setting up 16 new teaching hospitals, 1 nursing college in each constituency in order to brace for any such emergencies in the future'.

During the inaugural video conference, the CM thanked each one of frontline warriors for rendering quality services during highly testing times. He said, ' Every day we are reporting nearly 20,000 Covid-19 cases. Despite not having a tier-1 city with all the medical facilities, we have managed to control the mortality rate . AP's mortality is much better compared to a lot of other states. This is possible because of the services each one of you is providing, with a smile, even during these highly stressful and demanding ties. Let us be patient in this fight against Covid-19 and act in good faith.'