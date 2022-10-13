AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the Education Department officials to take swift action without delay on reports emanating from the village secretariats on various issues related to the running of schools. He also ordered them to improve the quality of food being provided to students under the Jagananna Gorumudda Scheme.

During a review meeting of the Education Department held here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to take steps to provide Byjus e-content in textbooks of classes 4 to 10 in addition to uploading it on tabs being provided to students.

In response to the briefing of officials that, out of a total of 5,18,740 tabs intended to be supplied to the students of 8th class and teachers, 1.5 lakh tabs have already arrived for distribution, the Chief Minister said they should be ready for uploading the content also once all the tabs are ready. He underlined the need to provide content in the shape of hard copies also.

In view of the digitalization of class rooms, the broadband facility must be provided to all schools, he stressed, while agreeing to enhance the cloth size of the school uniforms. The stitching charges also will be increased from Rs.40 to Rs.50 per pair.

Explaining the extent of facilities being provided in schools under the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme, officials told the CM that Rs. 1120 crores have been released so far in the present fiscal.

The department is getting ready to distribute the Jagananna Vidyakanuka kits by April next for the academic year 2023-24. He was informed that they have already begun the process of calling tenders to take up works under the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

The Chief Minister lamented that a section of the media has been politicising Government decisions though we are trying to bring revolutionary changes in the education, medical and agriculture sectors. Officials should work with dedication to implement Government policies while overcoming all the bad propaganda.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, School Education Special CS B Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Intermediate Education Commissioner MV Seshagiribabu, State Assistant Project Director B. Srinivasulu, School Education Advisor A Murali, Nadu-Nedu Programme Director Dr R. Manohar Reddy and SCERT Director B. Pratap Reddy were among those present.

Also Read: Ethiopian Delegation Calls on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy