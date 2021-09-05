AP Priests Welfare Association Thank CM YS Jagan| AMARAVATI: The Archakas (priests) of various temples in the State of Andhra Pradesh expressed happiness over the State Government issuing ordinance requiring the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam(TTD) to pay Rs 50 crore every year for the rehabilitation of temples and welfare of priests.

Speaking to the media the AP Priests Association expressed gratitude and thanked State Government for issuing the ordinance in favour of the priests' welfare. They stated that the previous TDP government never bothered about the welfare of the priests.

Agnihotram Atreyababu, general secretary, and Peddinti Rambabu, executive secretary of the AP Priests Association in a statement released on Saturday, thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking various decisions keeping in view the welfare of the priests as promised before the elections.

As part of the ordinance issued by the government Rs 50 crore, every year will be paid by the TTD to the State Endowments department which will be deposited in a lump sum. Out of this Rs 50 crore amount, Rs 40 crore will be paid to the Sarvashreya Fund, while Rs 5 crore will be allocated to the Welfare Fund of priests and other employees and Rs 5 crore to the Endowments Administration Fund.

