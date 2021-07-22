VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Press Academy (APPA) Chairman Devireddy Sreenath released the brochure of the three-month certificate course in journalism being offered in association with Vikrama Simhapuri University, on Wednesday. A brochure in this regard was unveiled by the chairman of the Press Academy Devireddy Srinath and University registrar LV Krishna Reddy at the academy office. Sreenath said that that interested journalists and those seeking a career in journalism could join the three-month course.

While the classes would be conducted online by APPA, the examinations would be held by Vikrama Simhapuri University at centers to be decided on the basis of the number of candidates.

Educational qualifications: The minimum educational qualification is Intermediate for journalists and graduation for non-journalists.

Last Date: The notification would be issued on July 22 and the last date for applying is August 20.

Classes: The classes would commence in the second week of September.

The training program for each paper will be 20 hours. The entire course will be for 80 hours

Classes will be conducted at various universities in the state by professors teaching journalism, teachers with experience in journalism and well-known journalists.

Study material will also be supplied to those who enroll for the course and interim training will be offered at various news organizations.

Assignments have to be submitted in the second week of November after the completion of 20 classes for 30 marks and the final examinations would be conducted in the first week of December for the remaining 70 marks per subject.

Fees: The fee is Rs 1,500 for journalists and Rs 3,000 for non-journalists.

Further details: Call APPA phone number 9154104393 | Mail to pressacademycontact@gmail.com

