AP To Present First Gender Based Budget 2021-22 Today

AMARAVATI: For the first time a gender based budget is going to be presented as part of the Budget Session to be held today (May 20) Allocations in the budget have been made prioritising women's empowerment for the first time. The AP State Budget 2021-22 which includes sub-plans exclusively for women along with BC, SC ST and minorities, will be introduced in the Legislative Assembly. The State bicameral legislature is convening a special one-day session to approve the budget.

On March 28, the State Government promulgated a Vote-on-Account budget of Rs 70,983 Crore for the first three months of the financial year 2021-22. The annual budget for the financial year 2021–22 is designed to meet the needs of the people during the Corona crisis, with a total budget size ranging between Rs 2.25 lakh crore and Rs 2.30 lakh crore. This will be the third budget introduced after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as Chief Minister.

The Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will be held here on Thursday with the customary address of Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who will address it virtually for the second consecutive year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per established practice, the two Houses of the Legislature do not transact any business after the customary address by the Governor to the joint sitting. But this year owing to the COVID situation the formalities will be completed in a day.

Apart from the budget, the government also has to replace certain other Ordinances promulgated in the last six months. The Ordinances include one for the establishment of the AP Medical Education and Research Corporation, AP Survey and Boundaries (Amendment), Municipal Laws (Amendment) and Municipal Laws (Second Amendment).

