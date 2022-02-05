AP Govt Final Decision on PRC After Second Round of Talks

AMARAVATI: The Committee of Ministers and the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Trade Union on Friday held discussions towards finding a solution to the PRC issue and the end the ongoing employees' agitation in the State. The union leaders have stated that the Committee of Ministers had responded positively to some of the key issues and that the negotiations were amicable for both sides. The Committee of Ministers said it was trying to rectify employee dissatisfaction and would make a final decision in line with the aspirations of employees by Saturday evening. It was decided to hold full-scale talks once again on Saturday afternoon.

Members of the Committee of Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath, Perni Nani, Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Secretary to the Government Sameer Sharma, GAD Chief Secretary Shashibhushan Kumar, PRC Sadhana Committee Steering Committee members Bandi Srinivasa Rao, Suryanarayana, K Venkatrami Reddy, and 16 others held a marathon meeting on Friday which lasted from 7 PM in the evening till 1 PM in the night. Negotiations lasted for hours. Discussions lasted from 7 pm to 1 am.

Speaking on the occasion, Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the talks were held in a cordial atmosphere and that they had tried to dispel the doubts and reservations among the employees on the implementation of PRC and tried to minimize their fears to a large extent, he said. Although we wanted to do much more for the Government employees, we could not due to the COVID pandemic.

We will discuss these issues once again at 2 pm on Saturday, and take a final decision. We will continue discussions in a friendly atmosphere that the government has had with the employees in the future as well, Sajjala said.

23 ఫిట్‌మెంట్‌ తర్వాత ఉద్యోగుల జీతాల నుంచి రికవరీపై అభ్యంతరాలు వ్యక్తంచేశారని అన్నారు. ఎచ్ఆర్ఏ శ్లాబులపై కూడా చర్చించామని, ఇది ఫ్రెండ్లీ ప్రభుత్వమని మరోసారి స్పష్టం చేశారు. సీఎం వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ దృష్టికి శుక్రవారంనాటి చర్చల అంశాలను తీసుకెళ్తామని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఉద్యోగుల సమస్యలపై సానుకూల నిర్ణయమే తీసుకుంటామని, వారి సమస్యల పరిష్కారానికి చిత్తశుద్ధితో ఉన్నామని తెలిపారు.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the employees objected to the recovery from salaries of the employees after the 23 percent fitment was announced. The HRA slabs isssue was also discussed and we have once again made it clear that we are an employee-friendly government. We will submit the issues of Friday's discussions to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's attention. We are hopeful of a positive decision to be taken with regards to the problems of the employees we are committed to solving them in good faith, Botsa said.

Negotiations with the Committee of Ministers took place in a congenial atmosphere and we are confident that they will be successful, Bandi Srinivasa Rao, PRC Sadhana Samithi leader stated. The government responded positively towards our aspirations, but there is still a lot to discuss. The Committee of Ministers assured that efforts would be made to mitigate the damage.

In addition to the five main demands as part of the movement's activity, another nine demands in addition to the other demands were discussed. We were asked to come to talks once again with the Committee of Ministers as financial matters were tied up. We will however continue Pen Down strike Penal down until full-fledged negotiations take place and arrive at a consensus, said Suryanarayana, an employee union leader. Apart from Ministers, several union leaders including Venkatarami Reddy, Bopparaju Venkataeswarulu participated in the meeting.

