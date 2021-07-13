AP Positivity Rate Declines, Curfew Relaxed Across Districts

Amaravati: The State government on Monday relaxed COVID-19 curfew restrictions uniformly across all the 13 districts from 6 AM to 10 PM, where all commercial establishments will be shut down by 9 PM and curfew restrictions will begin from 10 PM.

During the COVID review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, it was decided to relax the curfew timings as the daily positivity rate has come down to less than five per cent and further made it mandatory for every individual to wear face masks, and a fine of Rs 100 will be imposed for not wearing masks in public places.

If any shops and establishments violate the guidelines, they will be asked to close down for 2-3 days.

The Chief Minister also instructed the authorities to set up a WhatsApp number for sending a photo of someone who has committed a violation. The Chief Minister directed the officials to enforce Section 144 across the State to contain the spread of Covid- 19, by restricting the mass gatherings.

Further, the government said physical distance of five feet between individuals should be maintained in all public places and establishments and besides wearing masks, hand sanitization is mandatory for all staff and the general public. The additional guidelines will be issued by the Medical and Health Department.